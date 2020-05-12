This 1,200-lumen rechargeable LED flashlight is nearly 50% off at $15.50

Sinofire US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the WUBEN Rechargeable 1,200-lumen LED Flashlight for $15.59 Prime shipped with the code EEY6X7TV and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $30, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Honestly, 1,200-lumens is quite bright. The flashlight I carry daily is only 90, and it offers plenty of illumination for simple tasks. For comparison, a 100W incandescent bulb that you put in your home is around 1,000- to 1,200-lumens, which gives off enough light to illuminate an entire room. Plus, this flashlight comes with both a rechargeable battery and built-in USB port so you can easily power it without buying new batteries. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Speaking of my flashlight, it’s a great option if you want something smaller to carry with you. The OLIGHT I3E EOS comes in at under $10 Prime shipped and packs 90-lumens of brightness. Running off of a single AAA battery, it’s quite easy to power.

For another way to upgrade your EDC, check out CRKT’s affordable folding knife. It comes in at just $18 Prime shipped on Amazon and offers you a 3-inch blade.

WUBEN Rechargeable LED Flashlight features:

WUBEN L50 is an EDC flashlight which utilizes a high-efficiency OSRAM P9 LED, max output is up to 1200 lumens, and max beam distance is up to 200 meters (656 ft)

WUBEN L50 has 4 basic modes: High/1200LM, Mid/400LM, Low/75LM, Eco/5LM

This led flashlight is powered by a rechargeable 2600mAh 18650 Li-ion battery (included) which helps save the battery cost and is very environmental friendly

