This 1,200-lumen rechargeable LED flashlight is nearly 50% off at $15.50

- May. 12th 2020 2:47 pm ET

0

Sinofire US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the WUBEN Rechargeable 1,200-lumen LED Flashlight for $15.59 Prime shipped with the code EEY6X7TV and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $30, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Honestly, 1,200-lumens is quite bright. The flashlight I carry daily is only 90, and it offers plenty of illumination for simple tasks. For comparison, a 100W incandescent bulb that you put in your home is around 1,000- to 1,200-lumens, which gives off enough light to illuminate an entire room. Plus, this flashlight comes with both a rechargeable battery and built-in USB port so you can easily power it without buying new batteries. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Speaking of my flashlight, it’s a great option if you want something smaller to carry with you. The OLIGHT I3E EOS comes in at under $10 Prime shipped and packs 90-lumens of brightness. Running off of a single AAA battery, it’s quite easy to power.

For another way to upgrade your EDC, check out CRKT’s affordable folding knife. It comes in at just $18 Prime shipped on Amazon and offers you a 3-inch blade.

WUBEN Rechargeable LED Flashlight features:

  • WUBEN L50 is an EDC flashlight which utilizes a high-efficiency OSRAM P9 LED, max output is up to 1200 lumens, and max beam distance is up to 200 meters (656 ft)
  • WUBEN L50 has 4 basic modes: High/1200LM, Mid/400LM, Low/75LM, Eco/5LM
  • This led flashlight is powered by a rechargeable 2600mAh 18650 Li-ion battery (included) which helps save the battery cost and is very environmental friendly

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
WUBEN

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide