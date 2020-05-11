Upgrade your EDC with this affordable folding knife, now $18 (Reg. $30)

Amazon offers the CRKT EDC Folding Knife for $17.95 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual up to $30 price tag and an Amazon all-time low. This nifty folding knife lives up to its name as an everyday carry essential. It features a stainless steel build plus a lifetime warranty against any defects. You’ll get a 3-inch blade along with an overall length of 7-inches. Weighing in at under 3-ounces, it’s also lightweight. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For a lower price and more traditional design, go with the SMITH & WESSON Extreme Ops Folding Knife for $12. It’s nearly 33% less and enjoys best-seller status at Amazon with stellar ratings overall from more than 4,800 reviewers. However, it’s worth noting that this knife carries more robust visuals than the streamlined deal above.

Swing by our multi-tool roundup for the best options out there from just $5, including more big names like Leatherman, Swiss, and others.

CRKT EDC Knife features:

Frame Lock

Stainless Steel Handles

Black Corrosion Resistant EDP Coating

Designed by Kit Carson in Vine Grove, Kentucky

Limited Lifetime Warranty covers any defects in materials or workmanship, see company site for details

