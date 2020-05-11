Upgrade your EDC with this affordable folding knife, now $18 (Reg. $30)

- May. 11th 2020 10:52 am ET

$18
0

Amazon offers the CRKT EDC Folding Knife for $17.95 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual up to $30 price tag and an Amazon all-time low. This nifty folding knife lives up to its name as an everyday carry essential. It features a stainless steel build plus a lifetime warranty against any defects. You’ll get a 3-inch blade along with an overall length of 7-inches. Weighing in at under 3-ounces, it’s also lightweight. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For a lower price and more traditional design, go with the SMITH & WESSON Extreme Ops Folding Knife for $12. It’s nearly 33% less and enjoys best-seller status at Amazon with stellar ratings overall from more than 4,800 reviewers. However, it’s worth noting that this knife carries more robust visuals than the streamlined deal above. 

Swing by our multi-tool roundup for the best options out there from just $5, including more big names like Leatherman, Swiss, and others.

CRKT EDC Knife features:

  • Frame Lock
  • Stainless Steel Handles
  • Black Corrosion Resistant EDP Coating
  • Designed by Kit Carson in Vine Grove, Kentucky
  • Limited Lifetime Warranty covers any defects in materials or workmanship, see company site for details

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$18
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
CRKT

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp