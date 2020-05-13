Amazon is currently offering the ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem and 802.11ac Router Hybrid for $116.96 shipped. Down from its $160 going rate, you’d pay upwards of $179 at Home Depot right now, with today’s offer amounting to 35% in savings and coming within $7 of the all-time low. This is also the best we’ve seen in over 9-months. If working from home has you dealing with slow Wi-Fi speeds, upgrade to this hybrid from ARRIS and save you some extra cash along the way. It sports 686Mb/s download speeds, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and four Gigabit Ethernet ports. On top of improving your current setup, it’ll also let you ditch the rental modem provided by an ISP, saving you $10 each month. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Today’s discounted ARRIS DOCSIS 3.0 modem and Wi-Fi router works with popular internet providers like Xfinity, Spectrum, and Cox. But before you pull the trigger, it’s a smart idea to confirm compatibility with your ISP.

Those who are looking to ditch the modem on a higher-tier internet plan than the featured deal supports will want to turn their attention to this ARRIS SURFboard option instead. In place of a Wi-Fi router, you’ll find support for up to 1.4Gb/s download speeds alongside a more affordable $80 price tag.

If you already have a capable router but still want to remove modem rental fees from the equation, this option from ARRIS supports DOCSIS 3.0 connectivity and is currently $57.50. You’re looking at similar download speeds to the lead deal, just without the built-in Wi-Fi capabilities.

ARRIS SURFboard Router DOCSIS 3.0 Modem Hybrid features:

The SURFboard SBG6950AC2 combines a DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem and an 802.11ac Wi-Fi router with 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports, in one, powerful device. With 16 downstream and 4 upstream channels,the SBG6950AC2 offers you more speed and faster streaming & downloading throughout your home. The all-in-one modem & Wi-Fi router combo means no more managing multiple devices. Plus, it saves you money on monthly modem rental fees and fits easily into any home office.

