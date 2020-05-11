Ditch the rental modem with this DOCSIS 3.0 ARRIS SURFboard: $57.50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is currently offering the ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem (SB6183) for $57.50 shipped. Typically selling for $70, today’s offer is good for an over $12 discount, marks the best we’ve seen this year, and comes within $2.50 of the all-time low. With support for up to 686Mb/s speeds across its 16 download channels, this ARRIS modem works with Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox service plans. Though it’s a smart idea to check with your provider to confirm compatibility, just in case. If you’re currently renting a modem from your ISP, taking advantage of today’s deal will offer even more value over the noted cash discount with the ability to save around $10 per month. Over 3,900 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Modem features:

The SURFboard SB6183 is a DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem capable of of bonding up to 16 downstream and 4 upstream channels. It’s best for cable internet speed plans up to 300 Mbps. Stop spending money on monthly rental fees. Power your home network with the SURFboard SB6183.

