Ditch the rental modem with this DOCSIS 3.0 ARRIS SURFboard: $57.50 (Reg. $70)

- May. 11th 2020 1:51 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem (SB6183) for $57.50 shipped. Typically selling for $70, today’s offer is good for an over $12 discount, marks the best we’ve seen this year, and comes within $2.50 of the all-time low. With support for up to 686Mb/s speeds across its 16 download channels, this ARRIS modem works with Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox service plans. Though it’s a smart idea to check with your provider to confirm compatibility, just in case. If you’re currently renting a modem from your ISP, taking advantage of today’s deal will offer even more value over the noted cash discount with the ability to save around $10 per month. Over 3,900 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

A great way to use some of your savings from the ARRIS modem would be to grab some Ethernet cables for wiring everything in your new setup together. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting at $9 on Amazon.

Right now, NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Pro Gaming Router is still on sale for $145, saving you 28% from the going rate. We’re also still seeing a rare discount on Ubiquiti’s UniFi Mesh AC at $81.

ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Modem features:

The SURFboard SB6183 is a DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem capable of of bonding up to 16 downstream and 4 upstream channels. It’s best for cable internet speed plans up to 300 Mbps. Stop spending money on monthly rental fees. Power your home network with the SURFboard SB6183.

