Amazon offers up to 46% off Cuisinart cast iron cookware with deals from $70

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 46% off Cuisinart cast iron cookware. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. One standout is the Cuisinart 7-Quart Oval Casserole for $69.99 in red, teal gradient, or matte white. Regularly in the $95 range or so depending on the color, they can fetch over $100 at times and are now at the lowest price we can find. Alongside the cast iron construction that provides “superior heat retention and even heat distribution,” it features a porcelain enameled exterior and interior for a vibrant finish and a cooking surface that “does not impart flavors or absorb odors.” Compatible with induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas, and electric stove-tops, they are also dishwasher- and oven/broiler-safe. Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More details below.

Amazon makes a very similar cast iron dish that starts at $41.50 and carries solid ratings, just don’t expect to get the lifetime warranty from Cuisinart like the lead deal. For $10 more than our featured offer, you can score an entire 5-piece cast iron cookware set from Amazon, but the AmazonBasics Cast Iron Dutch Oven can be had on its own starting from $20 right here.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional deals on kitchenware, tool sets, coffee accessories, water bottles, and more. Be sure to check out this Cuisinart thermometer 4-pack at under $2 each as well.

More on the Cuisinart 7-Quart Oval Casserole:

Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution

Porcelain enamel exterior provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors complementing any kitchen décor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining

Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Safe for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops

