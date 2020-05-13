Upgrade your home office with HON’s Executive Computer Chair: $154 (Save $35)

- May. 13th 2020 12:30 pm ET

Amazon is offering the HON Sadie Executive Computer Chair for $154.15 shipped. That’s about $35 off what you’d spend at Walmart and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked by $27. This high-back office chair aims to deliver comfort and support along with a stylish design. Smooth-rolling casters allow you to easily move around your desk and buyers can relax knowing that this piece of furniture is backed by a 3-year warranty. Ratings are still rolling in, but HON is a reputable brand.

Today’s savings give you an excuse to embrace a second-screen computing experience with JETech’s Tablet/Smartphone Stand at $10. It’s lightweight and comprised of durable aluminum, yielding a design that can handle an 11-pound load.

Oh, and while we’re talking office chairs, don’t forget about the RESPAWN Fortnite sale we spotted over the weekend. Prices start at $104, so be sure to peruse all of your options before taking the plunge.

HON Executive Computer Chair features:

  • ERGONOMIC POSTURE SUPPORT: Fully adjustable seat height and advanced synchro-tilt recline match your comfort and work preferences
  • ADJUSTABLE ARM OFFICE CHAIR: Height-adjustable arms provide all-day support for upper body and shoulders
  • BUDGET FRIENDLY: These task chairs offer excellence without expense so you can stretch your furniture dollar while working in comfort

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
