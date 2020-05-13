HyperX Chargeplay Base adds a 2-in-1 Qi pad to your setup at $40 (33% off)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Chargeplay Base Dual Qi Charger for $39.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This Qi-charger is ready to top off two devices simultaneously and crank out a total of 15-watts of power. Each individual pad maxes out at 10-watts, ensuring any modern smartphone can be juiced up quickly. You’ll also be able to refuel a HyperX Pulsefire Dart mouse or Cloudflight S headset, helping bring a wireless future to your gaming setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more minimal? CHOETECH’s Dual Wireless Charger is $35 when clipping the on-page coupon and is what I’ve been using for months now. It has a total of five coils inside, allowing me to reliably drop my iPhone and AirPods wherever.

While you’re at it, be sure to swing by today’s roundup of smartphone accessories to find a Qi-charging Desk Lamp for $18, an Aukey 36-watt USB-C PD Car Charger at $12, and much more.

HyperX Chargeplay Base features:

Qi-certified wireless charger

Rapidly charges up to two devices simultaneously – included AC adapter supports 2 devices up to 10W per pad (up to 15W total when charging 2 devices)

Led battery indicators

Versatile charger for Qi charging compatible devices

