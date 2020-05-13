HyperX Chargeplay Base adds a 2-in-1 Qi pad to your setup at $40 (33% off)

- May. 13th 2020 4:51 pm ET

$40
0

Amazon is offering the HyperX Chargeplay Base Dual Qi Charger for $39.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This Qi-charger is ready to top off two devices simultaneously and crank out a total of 15-watts of power. Each individual pad maxes out at 10-watts, ensuring any modern smartphone can be juiced up quickly. You’ll also be able to refuel a HyperX Pulsefire Dart mouse or Cloudflight S headset, helping bring a wireless future to your gaming setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more minimal? CHOETECH’s Dual Wireless Charger is $35 when clipping the on-page coupon and is what I’ve been using for months now. It has a total of five coils inside, allowing me to reliably drop my iPhone and AirPods wherever.

While you’re at it, be sure to swing by today’s roundup of smartphone accessories to find a Qi-charging Desk Lamp for $18, an Aukey 36-watt USB-C PD Car Charger at $12, and much more.

HyperX Chargeplay Base features:

  • Qi-certified wireless charger
  • Rapidly charges up to two devices simultaneously – included AC adapter supports 2 devices up to 10W per pad (up to 15W total when charging 2 devices)
  • Led battery indicators
  • Versatile charger for Qi charging compatible devices

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$40
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best PC Gaming Deals HyperX

About the Author