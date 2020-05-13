Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics 5W Qi Charger Desk Lamp $18 (50% off), more

- May. 13th 2020 10:30 am ET

0

TaoTronics is currently offering its LED Desk Lamp with 5W Qi Charging Pad for $17.99 shipped when code MORE15 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $32, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. If you’re building out a new at-home workstation, adding some extra lighting into the space is a must. That’s where this LED desk lamp comes into play, offering four different brightness levels and an adjustable neck design. Plus, there’s a built-in 5W charging pad so you can wirelessly refuel a smartphone throughout the day. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Aukey 36W USB-C PD Car Charger: $12 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
    • w/ code 5P3SOFIG
  • Optoma NuForce BE Sport Earbuds: $49 (Reg. $79) | Amazon
  • Ring Stick Up Cam bundled with Echo Dot $85 ($150 value), Spotlight Cam, more
  • RAVPower 24W 4.8A Metal Dual USB Car Charger: $4 (Reg. $7) | Amazon
    • w/ code HYQUXNHM
  • Score four Alexa and Assistant-enabled Aukey Smart Plugs for $5 each (33% off)
  • Scosche Bluetooth FM Transmitter: $28 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
  • Bring August’s Smart Lock to your front door at $100 and pocket $25 in savings

Deals still live yesterday:

Choose between 4 unique lights with 5 custom levels of brightness for work, study, reading, or relaxing. Multi-Angle Adjustments for Optimized Lighting: Rotate the lamp arm up to 140° or swivel the base by 180° for a more direct illumination.

Operates and responds with straight-forward touch controls; always remembers the brightness and mode last used for added convenience. Choose the perfect color temperature and brightness at a tap of your fi­nger.

