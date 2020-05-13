Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics 5W Qi Charger Desk Lamp $18 (50% off), more

TaoTronics is currently offering its LED Desk Lamp with 5W Qi Charging Pad for $17.99 shipped when code MORE15 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $32, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. If you’re building out a new at-home workstation, adding some extra lighting into the space is a must. That’s where this LED desk lamp comes into play, offering four different brightness levels and an adjustable neck design. Plus, there’s a built-in 5W charging pad so you can wirelessly refuel a smartphone throughout the day. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Choose between 4 unique lights with 5 custom levels of brightness for work, study, reading, or relaxing. Multi-Angle Adjustments for Optimized Lighting: Rotate the lamp arm up to 140° or swivel the base by 180° for a more direct illumination.
Operates and responds with straight-forward touch controls; always remembers the brightness and mode last used for added convenience. Choose the perfect color temperature and brightness at a tap of your finger.
