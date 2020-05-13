Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics 5W Qi Charger Desk Lamp $18 (50% off), more

Choose between 4 unique lights with 5 custom levels of brightness for work, study, reading, or relaxing. Multi-Angle Adjustments for Optimized Lighting: Rotate the lamp arm up to 140° or swivel the base by 180° for a more direct illumination.

Operates and responds with straight-forward touch controls; always remembers the brightness and mode last used for added convenience. Choose the perfect color temperature and brightness at a tap of your fi­nger.