Ring Stick Up Cam bundled with Echo Dot $85 ($150 value), Spotlight Cam, more

Amazon is offering the new Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-in bundled with an Echo Dot for $84.99 shipped. As a comparison, the camera itself typically goes for $100 and has not been discounted at Amazon before. The Echo Dot adds another $50 worth of value. Ring Stick Up Cam offers a sleek design and full compatibility with the entire Alexa ecosystem. It has a stick-on mount, making it easy to place throughout your home and delivers full 1080p feeds and real-time notifications Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional video doorbell deals.

Various other Ring devices are currently being discounted at Amazon, including the Spotlight Cam Battery HD at $169. That’s a $30 savings and a match of our previous mention. Ring’s cameras offer an integrated spotlight to help shine extra light around your property. Meanwhile, the camera itself delivers 1080p feeds and more. This is an easy way to expand your Ring setup in 2020 at a notable discount. These cameras can be used to beef up security around your home in areas where a traditional alternative may not fit the bill. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Many of today’s offers are currently being matched over at Home Depot. You can check out that entire sale here for more details.

Ring Stick Up Cam features:

This bundle includes the Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In and an Echo Dot (3rd Gen).

“Alexa, talk to the front door”. Talk to visitors through your Echo Dot when you connect your Ring camera with Alexa

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!