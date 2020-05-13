Expand your Sonos whole-home setup with Play:5 at $399 (Orig. $499)

- May. 13th 2020 12:06 pm ET

PC Richard & Son is offering the previous-generation Sonos Play:5 Wi-Fi Whole Home Smart Speaker for $399 shipped. Also available at BrandsMartUSA. Originally $499, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for the Play:5 and beats our last mention by around $75. The new Sonos Five goes for $499, for comparison. You’ll net whole-home capabilities with the Play:5, tieing in with the rest of your Sonos gear. It offers room-filling audio, three custom-designed woofers, and you can even pair two together in stereo to achieve greater sound separation. If you have one of Sonos’ soundbars, you can pair the Play:5 to it in order to achieve a high-end home theater function. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If a soundbar would suit your setup better, well, the Sonos Beam runs the same $399 as today’s lead deal and offers a few upgraded features. You’ll net AirPlay 2 support, built-in Alexa and Assistant voice control, and the ability to plug it into your TV. Just keep in mind that the Beam won’t be quite as room-filling as the Play:5, as it’s more geared toward watching movies instead of listening to music.

However, picking up the Sonos One is a great way to save some cash. It’s 50% below the two mentions above, coming in at $199. It still offers AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Assistant control. However, the One isn’t built to fill a room, but to be used in different places around your house to provide a whole-home experience.

Sonos Play:5 features:

  • Experience pure, vibrant sound with play: 5, tuned by renowned producer Giles Martin; Control it with the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and more
  • 3 custom designed woofers deliver rich bass while the sealed architecture eliminates reverb and echo
  • Pair 2 Play: 5s in the upright position and each speaker smartly adjusts to mono for incredibly detailed stereo separation; Place a single Play:5 horizontally and it plays stereo sound automatically

Best Smart Home Deals

Sonos
Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide