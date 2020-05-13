Dive into Raspberry Pi 4 builds with this starter kit for $47 (Reg. $60)

Prestige Milano (98% positive feedback from thousands) via Amazon offers the Vilros Raspberry Pi 4 2GB Starter Kit for $46.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag and the best we’ve tracked to date. This Raspberry Pi bundle includes everything you need to get started with a DIY build, including a 2GB 4th-generation Model B unit and various HDMI adapters, so you can easily connect with external displays and more. You’ll also receive a quick start guide that includes various download codes so you can quickly get your setup ready to rock. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Upgrade your setup with a Raspberry Pi 4 case with integrated cooling for $9. This model offers a complete enclosure, making it easy to slap your new microcomputer on a desk or wherever your adventures take you. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Conversely, use some of your savings toward picking up this introduction to coding book which gives instructions on how to better use your Raspberry Pi 4.

Vilros Raspberry 4 bundle features:

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 2GB RAM With Basic adapters for easy use.

Includes: Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 2GB RAM

HDMI (Female) to Micro HDMI (Male) Adapter

USB (female)-USB-C (male) Adapter-Heatsink Set of 4

Vilros Raspberry Pi 4 Quick Start Ebook Download Code

