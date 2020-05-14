New Fossil BIG TIC Watch debuts with retro and colorful design

As the world continues to gravitate towards smartwatches, it arguably pushes traditional watchmakers to come up with unique and interesting designs that will keep heads turning. The new Fossil BIG TIC watch does just that with a modern, yet retro appearance that’s bound to catch some attention. It comes in two sizes, 32mm and 40mm, which is quite small when compared to the small and large offerings in something like the latest Apple Watch. No matter which size you choose, you’ll be greeted by a hybrid appearance that merges analog with digital. Continue reading to learn more.

Fossil BIG TIC Watch unifies retro and modern

This all-new watch comes 21-years after the first Fossil BIG TIC watch debuted in 1999. It seems likely that the latest design has taken some inspiration from that decade with its retro digital design. Those that like the look can thank the Japan-based artist, Backside Works as Fossil collaborated with them on this timepiece.

It’s unclear what the animation looks like when charging between seconds, it could be simple, but the amount of detail in the display gives hope that it could prove to be a bit more polished than that. When it comes to casing, the new Fossil BIG TIC watch embraces a metallic silver look that’s in-line with many other Fossil offerings.

Pricing and availability

There’s good news and bad news. Let’s get the unpleasantries out of the way by quickly calling out that the latest Fossil BIG TIC watch is not available for order in the US. With that out of the way we can direct you to NEUVE A where it can be ordered for ¥16,500 JPY which works out to roughly $150 in US dollars.

9to5Toys’ Take

While not for everyone, the latest Fossil BIG TIC watch is a timepiece that is bound to stand out. I love its colorful display of seconds while also managing to keep things traditional with analog hands for keeping track of both hours and minutes. Pricing is not too far off from what you’d spend on many of the others found in Fossil’s lineup, but the need to order through a foreign website is likely to be a turnoff for many.

That being said, I’ll be the first to admit that I’ve historically jumped through some crazy hoops when stumbling across a product that grabs my attention. With no promise that it’ll ever be easy to order, taking a few extra steps now does boost the likelihood that you’ll be the only person you know that owns this timepiece.

