Home Depot discounts patio furniture and accessories up to 30%, today only

- May. 14th 2020 7:54 am ET

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off patio furniture, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Hampton Bay 11-foot LED Round Patio Umbrella for $419.30. As a comparison, it typically sells for $500 and originally retailed at $599. Today’s deal is a match for our previous mention. This 11-foot tall outdoor umbrella offers integrated LED lighting and a collapsible design that’s great for patios and the like. Those LED lights I mentioned are solar-powered, so you won’t have to worry about any pesky batteries or having an outlet nearby. Rated 4.1/5 stars. You can check out the entire sale here or head below for additional top picks.

Another standout today is the Hampton Bay 3-piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Sectional Set for $419. That’s down from the usual $599 price tag and $30 less than our previous mention. This model arrives with a full-on modular sectional design featuring two movable footrests and coffee tables. It’s a great option if you want to quickly convert a couch to additional seating. Rated 4/5 stars.

Leverage your savings today and grab this WiOn Outdoor Smart Plug at $11. With three outlets, you’ll be able to control lighting and more with the free smartphone app, making it a great pair with those popular Edison patio luminaries and more.

Hampton Bay Outdoor Umbrella features:

Featuring LED lights to light up your outdoor area at night is this 11 ft. Hampton Bay Patio Umbrella. During the day the UV-protected, acrylic canopy provides shade and the lights are solar-powered to glow at night. The solar cell on top of the umbrella charges while the sun it out. Use the umbrella’s tilt function to position it to the desired angle and easily crank it closed when not in use. This umbrella has a rust-free aluminum frame, so it’s built to last for seasons to come. Use this patio umbrella with 220 lbs. of sand, which is sold separately.

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Hampton Bay

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

