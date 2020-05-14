Google Pixel 4 gift card deals from Amazon deliver some of the best prices yet

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 4 64GB in Clearly White with $200 Amazon Gift Card for $699 shipped. Valued at $999, this deal effectively shaves $300 off what you’d spend on just the phone direct from Amazon when factoring in the gift card. For further comparison this brings today’s offer within $50 of the lowest Pixel 4 price we have tracked. If you’d rather save up front, you can nab the Google Pixel 4 64GB in Just Black for $495 shipped when purchased from Woot via Amazon. Google’s latest flagship is the company’s fastest yet and it delivers a second camera with telephoto capabilities in store. Whether you’ve been on Android for a while or are simply looking to switch away from iOS, Pixel 4 is a solid way to go as updates will be available right away, unlike what you get with many other non-Apple smartphones. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Pixel 4 smartphone deals. Swing by our review to learn more.

For those who prefer the look of a darker phone, the Google Pixel 4 64GB in Just Black with $200 Amazon Gift Card is $735.50 shipped at Amazon. As with the lead offer, when factoring in the gift card value savings are pretty drastic with over $263 off.

With all of the funds you’ve saved, why not grab a layer of protection with Spigen’s Crystal Clear Pixel 4 Case at $11. Oh, and if you’d rather have one of Google’s official cases, we’ve spotted them for an all-time low of $16.

Google Pixel 4 features:

Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.

Get the shot without the flash. Night Sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the Milky Way.

Gift Card is affixed inside a blank greeting card with a separate mailing envelope

Gift Card has no fees and no expiration date

