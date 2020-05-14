Google Pixel 4 gift card deals from Amazon deliver some of the best prices yet

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 4 64GB in Clearly White with $200 Amazon Gift Card for $699 shipped. Valued at $999, this deal effectively shaves $300 off what you’d spend on just the phone direct from Amazon when factoring in the gift card. For further comparison this brings today’s offer within $50 of the lowest Pixel 4 price we have tracked. If you’d rather save up front, you can nab the Google Pixel 4 64GB in Just Black for $495 shipped when purchased from Woot via Amazon. Google’s latest flagship is the company’s fastest yet and it delivers a second camera with telephoto capabilities in store. Whether you’ve been on Android for a while or are simply looking to switch away from iOS, Pixel 4 is a solid way to go as updates will be available right away, unlike what you get with many other non-Apple smartphones. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Pixel 4 smartphone deals. Swing by our review to learn more.
For those who prefer the look of a darker phone, the Google Pixel 4 64GB in Just Black with $200 Amazon Gift Card is $735.50 shipped at Amazon. As with the lead offer, when factoring in the gift card value savings are pretty drastic with over $263 off.
With all of the funds you’ve saved, why not grab a layer of protection with Spigen’s Crystal Clear Pixel 4 Case at $11. Oh, and if you’d rather have one of Google’s official cases, we’ve spotted them for an all-time low of $16.
Google Pixel 4 features:
- Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.
- Get the shot without the flash. Night Sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the Milky Way.
- Gift Card is affixed inside a blank greeting card with a separate mailing envelope
- Gift Card has no fees and no expiration date
