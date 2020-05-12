Google’s official Pixel 4/XL cases drop to new all-time lows at $16 (Save 60%)

Verizon Wireless currently offers the official Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL cases for $15.99 shipped in two styles. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer saves you 60%, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, you’ll pay $35 when taking advantage of Amazon’s competing offer right now. Google’s official Pixel 4/XL cases coat the handset in a fabric design with a raised edge to protect the screen and wireless charging support. You’ll also be able to call up Assistant “with just a squeeze” thanks to Google’s Active Edge technology. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save even more cash by ditching the official Google seal of approval and going with Spigen’s Rugged Armor Case instead. This alternative lacks the fabric design of the official cases, but will cut costs to $10. It’s comprised of a shock-resistance TPU with Air Cushion technology for additional drop protection.

Outfit your Pixel 4 with even more gear by swinging by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup. There you’ll find discounted chargers, USB-C cables, and plenty of other discounts.

Google Pixel 4/XL cases feature:

Stylish fabric designed by Google to bring out the best in your Pixel. This case is made to fit your Pixel perfectly, so that you can use wireless charging and squeeze the sides to talk to the Google Assistant. Raised edges provide low-profile protection to keep your screen and camera safe from smudges and scratches. Durable knit fabric makes it easy to clean, so your case will always look fresh

