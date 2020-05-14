Around here we know IK Multimedia as a budget-friendly music production gear company, but today it is unveiling a new social distancing device. Described as “ready-to-deploy distance monitoring made easy,” the new Safe Spacer is a small, lightweight device that helps users maintain a safe distance. IK is hoping its new wearable will allow folks to safely re-open their workplaces “without frustration or distraction, giving workers and customers peace of mind.” Head below for a closer look.

Safe Spacer social distancing device:

The new social distancing device will alert the wearer when another Safe Spacer comes within 2-meters (6-feet) with a visual, vibrating, and/or audible alarm. Functional right out of the box with no other hardware required, the made in Italy device sort of looks like a thick Tile tracker that can fit inside a replaceable wrist band, over-the-neck lanyard, or attach right to a keychain (theoretically it would work sitting in your shirt pocket too). Both the actual Safe Spacer and the wristband/lanyard are waterproof and it appears as though you can apply sanitizer directly on them.

While IK Multimedia might firmly be planted in the music production industry, it says the new social distancing device can be used in businesses as much as facilities open to the public like schools, hospitals, government offices, malls, large retail stores, and museums too.

Safe Spacer is a wearable, patent-pending device that helps users maintain safe social distance, precisely sensing when other devices come within 2 m / 6 feet and alerting the user with a visual, vibrating or sound alarm. It lets you safely re-open your workplace without frustration or distraction, giving workers and customers peace of mind.

It uses “ultra-wideband” that is “10x more accurate than Bluetooth” with a rechargeable battery that lasts over 1-week. While the simple proximity alerts is the focus here, it also has a “unique ID tag and built-in memory that allows tracing of any accidental contacts, keeping organizations secure.”

There’s also some companion functionality with iOS and Android devices:

The mobile app is also available to allow human resources or safety departments to associate IDs to specific workers, log daily tracing without collecting sensitive data, configure the alarms, set custom distance and alert thresholds, export log data and more.

According to IK Multimedia, the Safe Spacer social distancing device will be made available starting in early Q3 directly from IK Multimedia for $99.99, but there will be “volume discounts available” as well. Pre-orders are open now on the official site.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, I guess it was only a matter of time before a new social distancing device hit the market. While this seems like it might be a good idea in public venues and the like, if not just to assist in the re-opening process, did it really need to be its own device? Now, I’m not exactly an app developer or anything like that, but couldn’t this have just been an app we could all just download on the devices we have on our persons at all times anyway? And for just $1.99 or something?

In some workplaces, the app idea might not be possible — occupations that force users to leave their phones and Apple Watches behind for the day — but the use case of the new Safe Spacer seems like it might be quite niche regardless and really only for certain applications.

