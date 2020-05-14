Samsung’s ultra-sleek 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV is $1,800 (Reg. $3,000)

B&H offers the Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR Smart QLED UHDTV for $1,799.95 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $6,000 but has trended around $3,000 throughout 2020. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. While there are 65-inch TVs at lower-price points, Samsung’s high-end model offers some of the latest technology and is packed with notable specs. An uber-sleek design puts this TV directly against your wall if it’s mounted. You’ll find support for 4K content along with HDR10, full 120Hz native support, and four HDMI inputs alongside three USB ports. If you’re looking for a complete home theater solution, this is a great option. Of course, there’s access to all of the usual smart features and streaming services you’d expect on a TV in 2020. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

As noted off the top, there are plenty of 65-inch options out there at lower price points. If you’re interested, consider the TCL 6-series at $750. You’ll get QLED technology here as well, along with a 4K panel and the popular Roku OS. However, you’ll miss out on the high-end features of a quick refresh rate and the ultra-sleek design featured in the Samsung deal above.

Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

The Q9F has built-in Wi-Fi connectivity to allow access to your favorite apps and internet-based content via the Samsung Smart Hub, plus content sharing and screen mirroring with your other smart devices such as your smartphone or tablet. It includes a One Connect box, which houses all the TV’s wired connectivity, and connects to the TV with the included 16.4′ optical cable to allow for discreet installation. With four HDMI inputs, there are multiple options for connecting high-definition video sources. Three USB ports are also onboard for connecting multimedia peripherals like flash drives.

