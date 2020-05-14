Sony’s 6.4-inch CarPlay/Android Auto receiver hits new low at $400 ($150 off)

- May. 14th 2020 5:00 pm ET

Get this deal
$550 $400
0

Crutchfield via Amazon is offering the Sony 6.4-inch CarPlay/Android Auto Receiver with Bluetooth (XAVAX210SXM) for $399.99 shipped. Also available at Crutchfield and through Amazon direct, though Amazon is temporarily out of stock right now. Normally up to $550, and going for as much at Best Buy currently, this is $50 below Amazon’s previous best price and is the lowest we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a 6.2-inch touchscreen, this car radio receiver is a must-have upgrade if your vehicle is lacking navigation, Bluetooth, and other more modern features. Not only will you get hands-free calling (which is required in some states), but it also sports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which offers easy navigation, voice texting, music control, and more. Plus, it’s compatible with Sirius XM, which provides you with nation-wide radio stations as long as your vehicle has a clear view of the sky above. You’ll also get a built-in DVD player here, which is great for keeping the kids occupied if traffic gets backed up. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re okay with ditching the DVD/CD capability of today’s lead deal, then you can save $100 by opting for Sony’s 7-inch CarPlay/Android Auto receiver that we spotted yesterday. At $300, it’s a great option for those who want a slightly larger screen and don’t plan on playing physical media. However, opting for Pioneer’s 6.2-inch CarPlay/Android Auto receiver at $250 will save you even more, though you’ll get a slightly smaller screen than the other two radios mentioned here.

Regardless of which radio you buy, use some of your savings to pick up this 6-foot MFi-rated Lightning Cable. It’s around $16 Prime shipped and ensures that you’re not taking a cable from your house in order to use CarPlay.

Sony XAV-AX210SXM CarPlay Receiver features:

Enjoy a seamless in-vehicle experience with this Sony Bluetooth DVD receiver. It has iDatalink Maestro support for smooth integration with your car’s factory features, and the 6.4-inch color touch display provides intuitive navigation. This Sony Bluetooth DVD receiver is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for hands-free access to smartphone functions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$550 $400
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Sony Crutchfield

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide