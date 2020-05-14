Sony’s 6.4-inch CarPlay/Android Auto receiver hits new low at $400 ($150 off)

Crutchfield via Amazon is offering the Sony 6.4-inch CarPlay/Android Auto Receiver with Bluetooth (XAVAX210SXM) for $399.99 shipped. Also available at Crutchfield and through Amazon direct, though Amazon is temporarily out of stock right now. Normally up to $550, and going for as much at Best Buy currently, this is $50 below Amazon’s previous best price and is the lowest we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a 6.2-inch touchscreen, this car radio receiver is a must-have upgrade if your vehicle is lacking navigation, Bluetooth, and other more modern features. Not only will you get hands-free calling (which is required in some states), but it also sports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which offers easy navigation, voice texting, music control, and more. Plus, it’s compatible with Sirius XM, which provides you with nation-wide radio stations as long as your vehicle has a clear view of the sky above. You’ll also get a built-in DVD player here, which is great for keeping the kids occupied if traffic gets backed up. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re okay with ditching the DVD/CD capability of today’s lead deal, then you can save $100 by opting for Sony’s 7-inch CarPlay/Android Auto receiver that we spotted yesterday. At $300, it’s a great option for those who want a slightly larger screen and don’t plan on playing physical media. However, opting for Pioneer’s 6.2-inch CarPlay/Android Auto receiver at $250 will save you even more, though you’ll get a slightly smaller screen than the other two radios mentioned here.

Regardless of which radio you buy, use some of your savings to pick up this 6-foot MFi-rated Lightning Cable. It’s around $16 Prime shipped and ensures that you’re not taking a cable from your house in order to use CarPlay.

Sony XAV-AX210SXM CarPlay Receiver features:

Enjoy a seamless in-vehicle experience with this Sony Bluetooth DVD receiver. It has iDatalink Maestro support for smooth integration with your car’s factory features, and the 6.4-inch color touch display provides intuitive navigation. This Sony Bluetooth DVD receiver is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for hands-free access to smartphone functions.

