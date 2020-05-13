Upgrade your ride with Sony’s 7-inch CarPlay Receiver at $300 (Save $100)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sony XAV-AX3000 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver for $299.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically selling for $400, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in over 3-months. Featuring a 7-inch touchscreen display, Sony’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride regardless of which smartphone ecosystem you’re in. It makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while on the road. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 240 customers. Head below for more.

Despite featuring Bluetooth connectivity, Sony’s In-dash receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of the CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with your savings.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to keep navigation directions and the like in view while driving, the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 is a notable alternative at $25. I’ve been using one of these for over a year now and can easily recommend it as a more budget-friendly upgrade to your ride.

Sony XAV-AX3000 7-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Upgrade your vehicle’s sound system with this Sony stereo receiver. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems for seamless smartphone integration, and the 7-inch touch screen lets you adjust audio options and navigation settings through an intuitive user interface. This Sony stereo receiver has built-in Bluetooth for taking calls hands-free.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

