A 50% discount brings the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch down to $84.50

Amazon is currently offering the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $84.49 shipped. Typically fetching $170, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $40, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Withings Steel HR Hybrid pairs a more typical timepiece design with smartwatch functionality in order to deliver up to 25-days of battery life per charge. Not only will it automatically track workouts, heart rate, and sleep, but you’ll enjoy notifications from your smartphone, Apple Health sync, and more. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. More details can be found down below.

Opt for the Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch at $64 and pocket some additional cash. This model sports much of the same features as the lead deal, including automatic fitness tracking. It does ditch the more elegant stainless steel design in favor of a rugged build, but you’re also looking at up to 18-month battery life.

Right now you can also save $131 on Garmin’s Fenix 6 Sapphire Smartwatch, which is down to a new Amazon all-time low alongside a variety of other fitness trackers from the brand starting at $150.

Withings Steel HR Hybrid features:

Easily activate workout mode right on your wrist by choosing from over 30 sports. This will activate a timer, continuous heart rate and connected GPS. Open the Health Mate app after your workout to get duration, distance, and your path map. Steel HR is a life-friendly hybrid smartwatch that can accompany you to the pool, hit the showers, and survive a downpour.

