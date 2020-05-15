Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 33% off Anker summer entertainment essentials

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is taking up to 33% off its Nebula portable projectors. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Nebula Capsule at $221.99. That’s down from the usual $300 price tag and one of the best offers we’ve tracked to date. Take Anker’s Capsule projector anywhere and enjoy content on-the-go. Built-in streaming services delivers Netflix, YouTube and more with the push on a button. Includes one HDMI input. I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors or wherever you have a big wall available, with its 100-inch screen capabilities. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Another standout today is the Mars II Pro Projector at $369.99. It typically goes for closer to $500. Anker’s latest portable projector delivers 720p recreations on screens up to 150-inches in size. Notable features include a built-in 12500mAh battery for three hours of playback on a single charge, HDMI input, and access to popular streaming services. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab an extra HDMI cable. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Anker Nebula Capsule features:

Remarkable clarity and contrast: dlp’s advanced in tell I bright algorithms deliver remarkably bright (100 ANSI Lumens), vivid picture up to 100 inches big. Recommended for use in dimmer environments

360° speaker: equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker to pump out sound in every direction

Super portable: A seamless aluminum body ensures greater durability and a meager 15 oz Weight to effortlessly go wherever you do

Android 7.1: Run streaming and media apps flawlessly. Seamlessly display content from Netflix, YouTube, and more for endless entertainment

