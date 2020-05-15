Bosch’s Bluetooth Brushless Drill/Driver System hits low of $229 (Reg. $299)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 18V Brushless Bluetooth 5-In-1 Drill/Driver System for $229 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $25. Bluetooth connectivity is just one of the features that makes this tool stand out. Once paired with the Bosch Toolbox app you’ll be able to manage settings and save presets right on your smartphone. A battery and carrying case are included alongside several attachments that will allow you to fit in places that an average drill/driver cannot. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If value is what you’re after, it’s hard to overlook BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver at $39. It foregoes Bluetooth and a brushless design, but you can wield it without letting your wallet take as much of a hit.

A new drill/driver calls for a fresh bit set. Thankfully we’ve spotted CRAFTMAN’s 22-piece offering for $7.50. That’s 20% off what you’d typically spend, making now an excellent time to strike. You’ll find everything from common screw-driving tips to drill bits.

Bosch 18V Bluetooth Drill/Driver features:

SDS-plus rotary hammer attachment sold separately

Flexiclick Chameleon 5-in-1 design – delivers outstanding versatility in an EC Brushless, compact, high-quality drill/driver

EC Brushless motor – provides efficiency for a tool that weighs just 2.1 Lbs. (tool only) but delivers 535 In.-Lbs. of torque

Locking bit holder – locks hex bits for high-torque driving

CORE18V Compact Battery – provides next-gen Li-ion 21700 cell technology in a lightweight, high-power battery with optimal performance

