Secure your home with eufyCam 2 HomeKit cameras from $120 (Up to $100 off)

- May. 15th 2020 3:40 pm ET

0

eufyHome via Amazon is offering its eufyCam 2 HomeKit-enabled Security Camera Bundle for $299.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Generally going for $350, this is the best price that we’ve tracked in a few months. Just for comparison, we have seen them drop to $276 a few times this year, though the last time we saw that was early March. Supporting HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, these security cameras are perfect for any smart home. A single charge gives you a full 365-days worth of use, ensuring that you won’t have to recharge often. Plus, given that each camera is IP67 water-resistant, you’ll be able to place them anywhere around your property for true whole-home coverage without worrying about them getting damaged. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We also spotted that the eufyCam 2 Add-on Camera for $119.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $150, this is also among the best pricing that we’ve tracked outside of a drop to $107 back in March. Whether you have an existing eufyHome 2 setup or are picking up today’s lead deal, this add-on camera expands your coverage. It offers the same 365-day battery life and IP67 waterproofing, ensuring that this camera is built to last. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ditch HomeKit, the 365-day battery, and IP67 water-resistance to save some cash. Wyze Cam is just $26 shipped at Amazon and offers 1080p recording and free cloud storage. You’ll even get the ability to use it as a pseudo-security system, thanks to the company’s latest partnership.

eufy Security eufyCam 2 features:

  • 1080P Full HD live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080P HD so you see exactly what is happening in and around your home
  • A Year’s Security from 1 Charge Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 365-day battery life from just one charge
  • Zero Hidden Costs Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet eufyCam 2 is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience
  • Advanced night vision The state-of-the-art Sony sensor allows for detailed recordings and streaming in low-light scenarios

Best Amazon Deals

