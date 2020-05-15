GE Dehumidifiers are up to $100 off for today only with deals from $120

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on factory refurbished GE dehumidifiers. Shipping is free on everything for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. One standout from the bunch is the GE 70-Pint Dehumidifier (ADEL70LW) for $199.99 shipped. Currently listed at over $500 from Amazon third-party sellers and around $303 at Home Depot, today’s deal is at least $100 off the next best prices and the lowest we can find. It is also $30 under Amazon’s refurbished listing. Along with three fan speeds and digital LED controls, this model is great for larger spaces and can cover up to 1500-sq. ft. at a time. Other features include an adjustable humidistat, defrost function, drain hose connection, and casters so you can easily move it around if needed. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2000 Home Depot customers. Head below for even more affordable options.

If the model above is overkill for your needs, be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for some smaller GE dehumidifiers from $120 shipped. Everything in today’s sale, including the lead deal above, comes with a 90-day warranty from Woot and is at the lowest price we can find.

Still too much for your needs? Check out this Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier at $70 shipped on Amazon. it carries stellar reviews, but it will only provide up to 250-sq. ft. of coverage. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for more household deals.

More on the GE 70-Pint Dehumidifier:

GE appliances provide up-to-date technology and exceptional quality to simplify the way you live. With a timeless appearance, this family of appliances is ideal for your family. And, coming from one of the most trusted names in America, you know that this entire selection of appliances is as advanced as it is practical.

