MSR’s highly-rated PocketRocket 2 Ultralight Travel Stove hits $33 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering the MSR PocketRocket 2 Ultralight Travel Stove for $32.95 shipped. Normally up to $45, this is a match of its all-time low and is the best available. This screws onto an isobutane-propane fuel canister and gives you the ability to boil water in as little as 3.5-minutes. Not only that but once the water is at a boil, you’ll be able to change the temperature setting on the side to put it at a simmer or keep it rolling, whichever the recipe calls for. If you have plans to camp this summer, ensure this is in your bag. Not only will it make prepping dinner easy, but it also gives you the ability to enjoy a nice cup of coffee in the morning, as long as you have something like an Aeropress Go with you. Rated 4.8/5 stars from hundreds.

With your savings, grab a canister of isobutane-propane so that way you have fuel to use with your new travel stove. It’s just $11 shipped at Amazon, giving you plenty of fuel to make a meal while camping.

Speaking of the great outdoors, another camping essential is an air mattress. Sure, you can sleep on the ground or in a sleeping bag, but an air mattress is just much more comfortable. SleepLux’s twin air mattress is a great option, given it has a built-in pump and USB charging port. It’s on sale for $33 shipped right now and is a must-have addition for any camping trip.

MSR PocketRocket 2 Ultralight Travel Stove features:

Ultralight (2.6 oz) and compact (2x2x3 in) folding canister stove for minimalist adventures, backpacking, hiking, trekking, camping, and global travel

Boils one liter of water in just 3.5 minutes and flame easily adjusts from a simmer to a rolling boil for gourmet cooking in the outdoors

Fueled by high-performance isobutane-propane fuel canister (not included); self-sealing threaded canister fuel is available in most countries

