Less than $5.50 snags this SKIL 33-piece Bit Set (2020 Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the SKIL 33-piece Bit Set (89033) for $5.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. This handy set comes in a compact case which tidily holds each of its 33-bits. The options inside are the “most common sizes,” helping ensure you have what’s needed for typical projects. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

When it comes to price, it’s hard to undercut the lead deal. That being said, you can opt for Milescraft’s $5 Countersink Drill Bit Set to spend a tad less. Armed with this you’ll be able to ensure the heads of your screws can rest beneath the surface, yielding a finished look.

With warm weather upon us, now’s a great time to clean off the bikes and other gear in your garage. Thankfully we spotted a $20 savings on WORX’s battery-powered Hydroshot Power Cleaner, which bring it down to $99.

SKIL 33-piece Bit Set (89033) features:

Contains the most common sizes

Ideal for most household projects

Includes 32 insert bits and 1 magnetic bit holder

