Less than $5.50 snags this SKIL 33-piece Bit Set (2020 Amazon low)

- May. 15th 2020 4:37 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the SKIL 33-piece Bit Set (89033) for $5.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. This handy set comes in a compact case which tidily holds each of its 33-bits. The options inside are the “most common sizes,” helping ensure you have what’s needed for typical projects. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

When it comes to price, it’s hard to undercut the lead deal. That being said, you can opt for Milescraft’s $5 Countersink Drill Bit Set to spend a tad less. Armed with this you’ll be able to ensure the heads of your screws can rest beneath the surface, yielding a finished look.

With warm weather upon us, now’s a great time to clean off the bikes and other gear in your garage. Thankfully we spotted a $20 savings on WORX’s battery-powered Hydroshot Power Cleaner, which bring it down to $99.

SKIL 33-piece Bit Set (89033) features:

  • Contains the most common sizes
  • Ideal for most household projects
  • Includes 32 insert bits and 1 magnetic bit holder

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
