WORX’s battery-powered Hydroshot Power Cleaner falls to $99 (Reg. $119)

- May. 15th 2020 3:00 pm ET

Amazon is offering the WORX 20V Hydroshot Cordless Portable Power Cleaner (WG625) for $99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like an easy way to spray off a bike, sidewalks, the car, and much more, this handy tool is here to save the day. Simply hook up a hose and you’ll be able to spray at up to 320-PSI. A WORX 20V battery is included and is compatible with a wide variety of tools. I’m heavily invested in WORX tools and at this point wield around 10 of its cordless units including its battery-powered lawn mower. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers.

Use some of today’s savings to simplify your garden-watering experience with Gilmour’s 25-foot Flat Weeper Soaker Hose at $8. Simply snake it through the area you’d like watered and it will seep water through its clog-resistant fabric cover.

Oh, and while we’re talking tools, don’t miss out on Bosch’s Bluetooth Brushless Drill/Driver System while it’s at a low of $229. This unit sets itself apart with unique attachments and the ability to pair with a smartphone for tweaks to settings, saving of presets, and more.

WORX 20V Hydroshot Power Cleaner features:

  • Delivers 5x the water pressure of a garden hose & nozzle
  • Pulls water from buckets, pools, lakes any freshwater source
  • Bottle adapter lets you take water with you. It takes approximately 5 hours to fully charge the battery
  • Lightweight & portable for easy outdoor cleaning without a bulky hose

