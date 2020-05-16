Score two Echo Show 5 Smart Displays and save 50% at Amazon or Best Buy, more

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Echo Show 5 Smart Displays for $89.99 shipped with the code SHOW52PK at checkout. Matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Normally $90 for one, this saves you 50% off the price two Echo Show 5’s would normally run you and is a match for the best offer that we’ve tracked. The Echo Show 5 packs the smarts of Alexa in a convenient 5-inch display, offering you control of your smart home through both voice and touch. Whether you have other Alexa devices, or this will be your first, the Echo Show 5 is a must-have smart home addition. One of the best features is the built-in camera for video calling friends and family. However, you’ll be able to disable the camera through a physical shutter, providing ample privacy when not in use. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn even more in our hands-on review.

We also spotted that Verizon Wireless is offering the JBL Link View 8-inch Smart Display for $99.99 shipped with the price reflected in the cart. Normally $300, and still going for as much at Best Buy, this is a match of our last mention. JBL’s Link View ditches Alexa’s operating system for Google Assistant. So, if you prefer the way Assistant functions, or are already deep into Google’s ecosystem, then the Link View is a great purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more about JBL’s smart display in our hands-on review.

Ready for a smart display, but only need one? Grab a certified refurbished Echo Show 5 at Amazon for $50 shipped. While you’ll only get one, this deal is a great option if you’re just wanting to get started with smart speakers. Even though it’s refurbished, Amazon still offers a full 1-year warranty with your purchase, so you can’t go wrong here.

Save even more if you ditch the display portion altogether. A certified refurbished Echo Dot is just $35 shipped at Amazon. This model is just a speaker, and nothing more. However, it’s great to add to your guest room, the kid’s room, or even the bathroom if you’re wanting voice-controlled music, podcasts, audiobooks, and smart home control.

Amazon Echo Show 5 features:

Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa to give you vivid visuals on a 5.5” screen with a crisp full sound—all in a compact design that fits in any room, in any home. See on-screen lyrics with Amazon Music. Set alarms and timers. Catch up on news highlights and movie trailers. Check weather and traffic as you head out in your new city.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!