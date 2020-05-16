Your 12.9-inch iPad Pro wants Logitech’s Slim Folio Pro: $98 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Slim Folio Pro for 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $97.99 shipped. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re rocking a 2018 iPad Pro, this Logitech keyboard is an excellent way to bolster productivity while also adding on some protection. The keyboard is backlit, and you’ll even find a full row of iOS shortcut keys which is something even the new Magic Keyboard lacks. Once charged, this offering slowly sips power, delivering up to 3-months of productivity when used for 2-hours per day. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If propping up an iPad is your primary concern, consider nabbing Twelve South Compass 2 at $15. Prior to going Mac and iPhone only I had one of these for my iPad and really liked it. The look is sophisticated and it folds up nicely when not in use.

From there you’ll be all set to scope out our review on Amazon’s best-selling Bluetooth keyboard and consider picking one up for $20. Piece together Twelve South Compass 2 and this keyboard to shave $63 off today’s total spending.

Logitech Slim Folio Pro features:

Backlit keys – Type away, day or night. Backlit laptop-like keys let you achieve maximum productivity anywhere.

Large, well-spaced keys Stretched edge-to-edge and full row of iOS shortcut keys.

Sturdy, lightweight case and smooth outer fabric – keep your iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Gen) safe from scuffs, scratches, and spills.

