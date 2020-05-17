Amazon Echo Plus bundle includes $190 of smart home tech at a new low of $100

- May. 17th 2020 8:57 am ET

Amazon is currently offering its second-generation Echo Plus Smart Speaker bundled with a Smart Plug and Philips Hue White Smart Bulb at $99.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $150 for the Alexa speaker itself, with the two smart home accessories adding in another $40. Today’s offer saves you 48% and is the lowest value we’ve seen to date. Echo Plus delivers everything you already love about Alexa alongside a higher-end internal audio array, Zigbee capabilities for smart home control, and more. If you’ve been relying on an Echo Dot for some time now and are looking for an upgrade, today’s deal is an easy recommendation. Plus with the connect light and smart plug, you’ll be able to kickstart or expand your Alexa setup. Over 12,600 customers hve left a 4.7/5 star rating.

For those just looking to expand their Alexa setups, the Echo Dot with Clock is a noteworthy option at $45. This speaker delivers the same access to Amazon’s voice assistant, but without the Zigbee functionality. There’s also a built-in LED display, which allows the Echo Dot to double as a bedside clock and more.

Speaking of Echo Plus, we just recently featured the Alexa-enabled speaker as one of the best Wink alternatives. If you’re relying on the Wink hub and don’t want to be forced into a mandatory monthly subscription, be sure to swing by our coverage for all the details.

Amazon Echo Plus features:

Connect to and manage your smart home with the built-in hub. Just power on compatible products and say, “Alexa, discover my devices.” Alexa will automatically detect and set them up so you can control lights, plugs, and more with your voice. This simple setup process works with dozens of compatible devices that use Zigbee. Echo Plus also supports every Works with Alexa device.

