Amazon launches Kindle series starter sale from $1 + magazine subs for $4

- May. 17th 2020 11:28 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Kindle eBooks to get you hooked on a new series with prices starting under $1. Throughout the sale you’ll find discounts on everything from Science Fiction and Fantasy to Romance, Mysteries, and more. Everything will become a permeant addition to your collection, and most, if not all, of the titles come backed by 4+ star ratings from hundreds. If you’re looking to dive into a new read with your time indoors, then be sure to check out the entire sale right here or head below for our top picks.

Top picks from today’s Kindle sale

Once you’d perused the Kindle eBook sale, Amazon’s Gold Box has a collection of annual digital magazine subscriptions on sale for $3.75. Down from their $15 going rates, you’ll find everything from Vanity Fair and Reader’s Digest to Allrecipes and more on sale. Be sure to swing by the entire batch of discounts right here

Killing Eve synopsis:

Villanelle (a codename, of course) is one of the world’s most skilled assassins. A catlike psychopath whose love for the creature comforts of her luxurious lifestyle is second only to her love of the game, she specializes in murdering the world’s richest and most powerful. But when she murders an influential Russian politician, she draws a relentless foe to her tail.

