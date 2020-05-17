Home Depot takes up to 30% off outdoor tools and storage, today only

- May. 17th 2020 3:42 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off select outdoor tools and storage. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Sun Joe 14-inch Manual Walk-behind Reel Mower for $59.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for around $75. Today’s deal is within striking distance of the Amazon all-time low. Ditch the gas and oil routine this year, and don’t even worry about batteries, by going with Sun Joe’s reel lawn mower. This model sports a 14-inch blade and nine available heights. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Another standout today is the Lifetime 80-gallon Polyethylene Outdoor Deck Box for $109.99. You’ll save around $20 off the regular going rate here. This model is great for storing outdoor essentials during the summer, such as pillow cushions and more. It has a lockable design, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals from Home Depot with up to 30% off.

Sun Joe Reel Lawn Mower features:

  • Totally eco-friendly push reel mower no electricity, no battery, no problem
  • Ideal for small to medium lawns and yards
  • 9-position height adjustment tailors grass cutting height from 1.1 to 2.9 in.
  • Rugged all-terrain wheels make it easy to mow on the go

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
