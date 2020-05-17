Home Depot takes up to 30% off outdoor tools and storage, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off select outdoor tools and storage. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Sun Joe 14-inch Manual Walk-behind Reel Mower for $59.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for around $75. Today’s deal is within striking distance of the Amazon all-time low. Ditch the gas and oil routine this year, and don’t even worry about batteries, by going with Sun Joe’s reel lawn mower. This model sports a 14-inch blade and nine available heights. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Another standout today is the Lifetime 80-gallon Polyethylene Outdoor Deck Box for $109.99. You’ll save around $20 off the regular going rate here. This model is great for storing outdoor essentials during the summer, such as pillow cushions and more. It has a lockable design, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals from Home Depot with up to 30% off.

Sun Joe Reel Lawn Mower features:

Totally eco-friendly push reel mower no electricity, no battery, no problem

Ideal for small to medium lawns and yards

9-position height adjustment tailors grass cutting height from 1.1 to 2.9 in.

Rugged all-terrain wheels make it easy to mow on the go

