Add 512GB of Kingston microSDXC card storage to your Switch for $80 (Save 36%)

Amazon is currently offering the Kingston 512GB Canvas React microSDXC Card for $79.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Down from $125, today’s offer saves you 36%, is $15 under the previous price cut, and a new all-time low. Bring 512GB of storage to your Nintendo Switch, Android smartphone, action camera, and more with Kingston’s Canvas React microSDXC card. It features Class 10 speeds, meaning you’re looking at up to 100MB/s transfers. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’s easy to retrieve photos or whatever other data is stored on the card. Over 28,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you cut back to a 256GB microSD card instead. SanDisk’s 256GB Ultra variant will currently run you $50 at Amazon, offering similar transfer speeds alongside a bundled SD car adapter for nearly 30% less than the lead deal.

Kingston 512GB microSDXC Card features:

Designed to capture action with high-speed photo bursts or 4K video using DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, or Android phones, the 512GB Canvas React UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter from Kingston features a storage capacity of 512GB and takes advantage of the UHS-I bus to support read speeds of up to 100 MB/s and write speeds of up to 80 MB/s.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!