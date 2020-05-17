OnePlus 6T delivers a value-packed Android experience at $300 (Up to $249 off)

- May. 17th 2020 9:36 am ET

0

B&H currently offers the unlocked OnePlus 6T 128GB Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped. Normally fetching up to $549, it dropped to $349 direct from OnePlus before going out of stock. Today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low, as well. Delivering a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, OnePlus 6T is powered by a Snapdragon 845 which is complemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal SSD storage. On the back you’ll find a dual camera array comprised of 16 and 20MP sensors that are supplemented by features like Nightscape, Studio Lighting, and more. This handset is T-Mobile unlocked, which means it’ll work on most major carriers including AT&T, Verizon, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars and in our hands-on review we found it to be one of “the all-around best value Android device.”

Put your savings to work and bring home Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor case for $13. Grabbing this accessory will provide additional protection for your new handset thanks to the brand’s Air Cushion technology and more. There’s also an anti-slip texture for added grip and a raised front lip to keep the 6T’s screen scratch-free. 

OnePlus 6T features:

Entertainment, mobile photography, and security are hallmarks of the OnePlus 6T 128GB T-Mobile Smartphone. Whether it’s streaming video or the latest in mobile gaming, the OnePlus 6T gives you a large, contrast-rich, vibrant canvas with a 6.41″ AMOLED touchscreen. Your demanding apps are supported by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processer and 8GB of RAM.

