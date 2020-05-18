Anker Memorial Day sale offers deals from $9 on iPhone and Android essentials

Anker has launched its annual Memorial Day sale at Amazon with notable discounts on smartphone accessories and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is Anker’s 7.5W PowerWave Qi Charging Stand for $23.99. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This Qi charging stand is a great option for your desk or nightstand, with an upright design that makes it easy to keep an eye on notifications and more. You’ll also be able to count on wireless charging speeds upwards of 7.5W. Plus, it charges in both landscape and portrait modes. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another standout today is Anker’s 20100mAh Portable Battery for $31.99. You’d typically pay $40 or more here. This battery offers 20100mAh of capacity alongside 4.8A of total output via two USB ports, making it a suitable option for powering up most everyday technology. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Swing by our smartphone accessories guide for additional deals in everyday essentials, including charging solutions, cables, headphones, and more.

Anker PowerWave Charging Stand features:

One for All: Works at high speed with most wirelessly-charged phones, including the latest iPhone and Samsung flagship phones. Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger required (not included).

Flip It: Charge in landscape orientation while watching videos, or portrait mode for messaging and facial recognition.

Case Friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave charges directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases less than 5 mm thick only. Magnetic and metal attachments or cards will prevent charging.

