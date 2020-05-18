Upgrade to Cuisinart cast iron cookware from $70 at Amazon (Up to 46% off)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the 7-quart Cuisinart Cast Iron Oval Casserole in Matte Snow White for $69.99 shipped. Regularly between $90 and as much as $115 or so, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and matching our previous Gold Box mention. Featuring a porcelain coated interior and exterior for a durable, vibrant finish and a cooking surface that won’t “impart flavors or absorb odors,” you’re looking at 7-quarts of dishwasher safe cast iron cookware. Safe for use on induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas, and electric stove-tops, you can also finish your dishes off in the oven or under the broiler like a pro. Rated 4+ stars from over 780 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If you prefer the chicken fryer form-factor, Woot via Amazon also has Cuisinart’s 12-inch cast iron model on sale for $69.99 shipped. The specs and pricing comparison are essentially the same as our lead deal, but again, this is a frying pan-style shape (pictured above) with an extended handle as opposed to the Dutch oven-looking model. This one also carries solid reviews and includes the same limited lifetime Cuisinart warranty.

If the Cuisinart namesake doesn’t do anything for you, Amazon makes a very similar dish that starts at $41.50 and carries even better ratings. Another thing to keep in mind with regards to today’s cast iron cookware, an entire 5-piece cast iron cookware set from Amazon sells for $80. But just remember, you won’t get the lifetime warranty on the Amazon gear.

Swing by our home goods guide for additional deals on kitchenware including NutriBullet’s Pro Plus Single Serve Blender at a new all-time low.

More on the Cuisinart Oval Casserole:

Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution

Porcelain enamel exterior provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors complementing any kitchen décor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining

Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Safe for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops

Oven and broiler safe

7-Qt. capacity

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!