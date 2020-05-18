NutriBullet’s Pro Plus Single Serve Blender falls to new low at $75 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the NutriBullet Pro Plus Single Serve Blender (N12-1001) at $74.99 shipped. Normally $100, and going for $91 at Best Buy right now, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re wanting to live a healthier lifestyle this summer, then making a smoothie or shake is a great way to do it. NutriBullet’s Pro Plus model offers a flip-top lid, auto shutoff, pulse functionality, and up to 1,200-watts of power, ensuring everything inside is blended silky smooth. Plus, you’ll get both a tall and colossal blending cup, giving you the ability to make two smoothies before it’s time to clean up. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Just need a single cup? Well, the Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender is a great option. Coming in at $60 shipped, you’ll save an additional $15 over today’s lead deal, while still scoring 900-watts of power and Ninja’s well-known namesake.

Looking for other kitchen upgrades? Well, Cuisinart’s Prep 11 Food Processor is down to $105 right now. We spotted this deal late last week, and it’s still live, so be sure to check it out before it’s gone.

NutriBullet Pro Plus Blender features:

Perfect your nutrition regimen with the Nutribullet PRO+ blender. With a powerful 1200-watt motor and large 32-ounce capacity, this appliance can process seven servings of fruits and vegetables. This Nutribullet PRO+ blender also features a to-go lid so that you can use it wherever your active lifestyle takes you.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!