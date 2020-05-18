Dyson’s Cyclone V10 Absolute Vac + $75 bonus tool kit for $400 (Reg. $550+)

May. 18th 2020

Dyson is now offering its Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner with a set of bonus tools for $399.99 shipped. Once added to the cart, you’ll have the choice of one additional tool kit ($75 value) including the deep clean, allergy, tool bag or hard floor cleaning kits. Originally $700, this model regularly fetches $550 from Dyson and currently sits at $567 on Amazon. Today’s offer is the best price we can find and at least $150 in savings. Providing up to 60-minutes of cordless cleaning time and with the ability to transform into a handheld vacuum, this model is great for quick cleanups anywhere around the house. Other features include whole machine filtration, a wall mount charging station, combination tool, and the additional kit you select at checkout. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the Dyson tax is still too steep for you, take a look at the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 or the Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum instead. They both sit at just under $30 with solid ratings on Amazon. While not nearly as robust as today’s lead deal, if it’s just a simple stick vac you’re after for immediate clean-ups, these options will get the job done and save you a fortune in the process.

Swing by our deals hub for even more offers on items for around the house and this price drop on the Roborock S4 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum while you’re at it.

More on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner:

  • Up to 60 minutes’ Run time when using a non-motorized tool. Cyclone technology: 14 concentric cyclones. Filtration: advanced whole machine filtration. Cleaning path width – 9.84 inches
  • Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home – Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria.
  • Lightweight and versatile, to clean right through the home. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3. 5 hours minimum before first use
  • Up to 40 minutes of fade-free power with the soft Roller cleaner head (in suction mode I). engineered to pick up both large debris and Fine dust

