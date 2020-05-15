Roborock S4 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum drops to $300 following a $100 discount

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S4 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped when code ROBOROCKS45 has been applied a checkout. Usually selling for $400, that saves you 25%, beats our previous mention by $20, and is right around the all-time low. Laser guidance headlines Roborock’s S4, allowing this robotic vacuum to navigate its surrounding with ease and even differentiate between rooms. Alongside Alexa and Assistant integration, there’s also a 2000pa suction system, 150-minute runtime, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 855 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

In search of a more affordable way to remove sweeping from the chore list? Consider picking up the eufy RoboVac 11S instead for $160 at Amazon. This option lacks laser guidance and the longer runtime associated with the Roborock model above, but will still handle autonomously cleaning the house thanks to scheduling functionality and the like.

Roborock just recently unveiled its new S6 Pure robotic vacuum, which enters with LiDAR mapping and a 2.5-hour runtime. We also went hands-on with the latest from Ecovacs earlier this week, reviewing its recent high-end Deebot OZMO T8 AIVI.

Roborock S4 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum features:

When cleaning larger spaces, S4 will clean until its battery is low, then it will return to its dock and recharge to 80% capacity before continuing with the cleanup. Choose the right cleanup mode for any given need, with 5-levels of cleaning power, generating increasing amounts of suction and noise. Available modes are Quiet, Balanced, Turbo, and MAX.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!