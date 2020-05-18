HomeKit-ready eero WiFi routers are up to $100 off, now priced from $119

Amazon is discounting a variety of its eero 802.11ac WiFi systems and taking up to $100 off. Of all the discounts, our top pick has to be the eero Pro WiFi System at $399 shipped. It offers the largest amount of savings with $100 off what you’d typically spend. It also happens to be a match for the second-best Amazon offer we have tracked. This mesh system is ready to blanket 5+ bedroom homes in speedy and consistent Wi-Fi. Having used eero, I can vouch for just how simple the setup process can be. It takes a matter of minutes and the smartphone app guides you through everything. I’d have no problem handing this off to a parent or grandparent and expecting them to easily get everything up and running. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More eero routers on sale:

Pass up eero-branding in favor of Tenda’s Nova Wave 2 Mesh System at $79 when clipping the on-page coupon. This bundle includes three nodes and is ready to span a 4,500-square-foot space.

eero Pro WiFi System features:

Whole-home WiFi system – The Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system (3 eero Pros) replaces the traditional WiFi router, WiFi extender, and internet booster by covering a 5+ bedroom home with fast and reliable internet powered by a mesh network.

eero 2nd generation – With the most intelligent mesh WiFi technology and powerful hardware, the eero 2nd generation WiFi system is 2x as fast as the original eero WiFi. Backwards compatible with 1st generation eero products.

Cutting edge home WiFi – Unlike the common internet routers and wireless access points, eero automatically updates once a month, always keeping your home WiFi system on the cutting edge.

