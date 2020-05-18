The eufy SpaceView Baby Monitor returns to $120 shipped (Reg. $160)

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its SpaceView Baby Monitor for $119.99 shipped with the code EUFY2000 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $160, this is a match of the best price that we’ve tracked in months and is the lowest available. The SpaceView Baby Monitor offers a wireless camera feed in your young one’s room. With infrared night vision, and 720p streaming, you’ll enjoy the ability to be up to 1,000-feet away while still getting a clear video feed. Plus, there’s a built-in alert feature that lets you know if your baby is crying, even if you’re asleep and not watching the screen. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Save some cash when opting for the VTech Audio Baby Monitor at $38 shipped on Amazon. You’ll lose out on video capabilities here, but keep quite a bit of extra cash in your pocket.
However, picking up the Wyze Cam could be beneficial. You can use it as a video baby monitor, a security camera, or even a webcam. That’s right, this $26 Wi-Fi camera can do it all.
eufy SpaceView Baby Monitor features:
- Sweet Dreams on the Big Screen: The large 5″ 720p video baby monitor display shows a sharp picture with 10 times more detail than ordinary 240p-display baby monitors.
- Ready for Their First Steps: When your baby starts to walk and run around, just attach the included lens to expand the view to 110 Degrees. No need to purchase another lens.
- Pan from Pillow to Pinky Toes: Pan the lens 330° to see corner-to-corner and tilt 110° to see floor to ceiling.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!