The eufy SpaceView Baby Monitor returns to $120 shipped (Reg. $160)

- May. 18th 2020 7:26 pm ET

0

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its SpaceView Baby Monitor for $119.99 shipped with the code EUFY2000 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $160, this is a match of the best price that we’ve tracked in months and is the lowest available. The SpaceView Baby Monitor offers a wireless camera feed in your young one’s room. With infrared night vision, and 720p streaming, you’ll enjoy the ability to be up to 1,000-feet away while still getting a clear video feed. Plus, there’s a built-in alert feature that lets you know if your baby is crying, even if you’re asleep and not watching the screen. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the VTech Audio Baby Monitor at $38 shipped on Amazon. You’ll lose out on video capabilities here, but keep quite a bit of extra cash in your pocket.

However, picking up the Wyze Cam could be beneficial. You can use it as a video baby monitor, a security camera, or even a webcam. That’s right, this $26 Wi-Fi camera can do it all.

eufy SpaceView Baby Monitor features:

  • Sweet Dreams on the Big Screen: The large 5″ 720p video baby monitor display shows a sharp picture with 10 times more detail than ordinary 240p-display baby monitors.
  • Ready for Their First Steps: When your baby starts to walk and run around, just attach the included lens to expand the view to 110 Degrees. No need to purchase another lens.
  • Pan from Pillow to Pinky Toes: Pan the lens 330° to see corner-to-corner and tilt 110° to see floor to ceiling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Eufy

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide