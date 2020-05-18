The eufy SpaceView Baby Monitor returns to $120 shipped (Reg. $160)

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its SpaceView Baby Monitor for $119.99 shipped with the code EUFY2000 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $160, this is a match of the best price that we’ve tracked in months and is the lowest available. The SpaceView Baby Monitor offers a wireless camera feed in your young one’s room. With infrared night vision, and 720p streaming, you’ll enjoy the ability to be up to 1,000-feet away while still getting a clear video feed. Plus, there’s a built-in alert feature that lets you know if your baby is crying, even if you’re asleep and not watching the screen. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the VTech Audio Baby Monitor at $38 shipped on Amazon. You’ll lose out on video capabilities here, but keep quite a bit of extra cash in your pocket.

However, picking up the Wyze Cam could be beneficial. You can use it as a video baby monitor, a security camera, or even a webcam. That’s right, this $26 Wi-Fi camera can do it all.

eufy SpaceView Baby Monitor features:

Sweet Dreams on the Big Screen: The large 5″ 720p video baby monitor display shows a sharp picture with 10 times more detail than ordinary 240p-display baby monitors.

Ready for Their First Steps: When your baby starts to walk and run around, just attach the included lens to expand the view to 110 Degrees. No need to purchase another lens.

Pan from Pillow to Pinky Toes: Pan the lens 330° to see corner-to-corner and tilt 110° to see floor to ceiling.

