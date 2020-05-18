Home Depot marks down smart door locks, garage door openers, more by up to 30%

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off select smart door locks and hardware. All orders can enjoy free shipping today. Our top pick is the Schlage Camelot Smart Door Lock with Lever for $244.99. Originally $350, it tends to be sold around $300. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve seen at Home Depot this year. Notable features include three alert modes which provide accurate push notifications about what kind of activity is happening in your home, alongside compatibility with Alexa, Z-Wave and more. This is a great way to upgrade your security system without spending too much cash up front. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Check out the entire sale here or hit the jump for more.

Another standout today is the Kwikset SmartCode 913 Electric Deadbolt for $99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $125, although it originally sold for closer to $150. This model offers a more slender design in comparison to the lead deal above. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Make sure to dive into the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on smart door locks, garage door openers, and more. You can see the entire selection of markdowns on this landing page.

Schlage Camelot features:

Control your home from anywhere with the Camelot Satin Nickel Connect Smart Lock with Alarm and Universal Accent Lever Handle set. It combines advanced features and compatibility with your home automation system, freeing you from the hassles of using keys. The Accent lever features an elegant wave-like design that effortlessly matches a room’s style without overshadowing it, while the Camelot handle set’s scalloped architectural details add instant charm. Our Aged Bronze finish is inspired by traditional design, featuring warm, copper tones that break through its darker, aged exterior. Plus, it’s been designed and tested with strength and durability in mind.

