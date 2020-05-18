iPhone 11/Pro/Max all discounted from $549 with rare refurb savings

Google Shopping is offering a number of notable deals on certified refurbished Apple 11/Pro/Mox models today via trusted retailer BuySpry. Deals start at $549 with free shipping for all, just be sure to apply the promo code mentioned below to lock-in your savings. Here’s a full breakdown of the deals:

The latest iPhones from Apple feature a Liquid Retina HD display with new dual or three camera systems designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, they sport FaceID, support for wireless charging, and more. Includes a 1-year warranty with purchase.

Make the most of your purchase and savings today by going with Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for $19. This model offers charging speeds up to 10W with compatible models and its standup design makes easy to keep tabs on notifications and more while powering up.

iPhone 11 features:

Shoot 4K videos, beautiful portraits, and sweeping landscapes with the all-new dual-camera system. Capture your best low-light photos with Night mode. See true-to-life color in your photos, videos, and games on the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. Experience unprecedented performance with A13 Bionic for gaming, augmented reality (AR), and photography. Do more and charge less with all-day battery life. And worry less with water resistance up to 2 meters for 30 minutes.

