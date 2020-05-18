MyProtein now offers 11-lbs. of Impact Whey Isolate at $63 shipped (Reg. $160)

- May. 18th 2020 8:25 am ET

My Protein is now offering 11-lbs. of its popular Impact Whey Isolate in various flavors for $63 shipped. Simply add a pair of 5.5-lb. packages to your cart and apply code ISO63 at checkout. Regularly $160 ($80 per package), you’re saving up to $97 with today’s deal, which is the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is $3 below our previous mention on 11-lbs. While slightly more expensive than the standard whey, My Protein’s Whey Isolate has lower fat and lactose content. Certified as “one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor,” it provides 22-grams of protein and less than 2-grams of carbs per serving. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

MyProtein was already one of the more affordable protein companies out there. Just for comparison sake, just 10-lbs. of the popular Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein sells for $91.50 at Amazon right now.

Considering you have over $90 in savings here today, it might be worth scoring a new smoothie blender. The personal-sized Oster MyBlend is a great option at $28, but you can score the entire 11-piece Magic Bullet system for $30 at Amazon right now. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 it is ideal for your protein shakes as well as other light meal prep.

MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Say hello to one of the purest whey proteins available on the market. Having undergone an expert purifying process to ensure maximum protein integrity, our Impact Whey Isolate boasts over 90% protein and just 1% fat. Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value, Impact Whey Isolate is officially certified as one of the best protein powders available.

