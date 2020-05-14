Let Cuisinart’s Prep 11 Food Processor be your new sous-chef: $105 (Reg. $159)

BuyDig is offering the Cuisinart Prep 11 Plus Food Processor (DLC-2011CHBY) for $104.99 shipped. Regularly $159, like it currently fetches at Amazon, we have seen it in the $137 range over the last few months with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. It is also well under the lowest we have tracked in 2020 at Amazon. Featuring an 11-cup work bowl, 625-watt motor, and touchpad fingertip controls, this Cuisinart food processor is your new dinner sous-chef. Along with a few different disc attachments, it will chop, dice, and shred just about anything you need it to. This model ships with a 10-year motor warranty, 3-years on the entire unit, and a series of attachments: two slicing/shredding discs, chopping blade, small and large pushers, a spatula, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if you need a full professional home chef model like today’s lead deal, there are plenty of options out there. Cuisinart’s Mini Prep Plus processor is a great option at $40 with stellar reviews, much like the Ninja 400-Watt Blender/Food Processor. Both options will save you a small fortune today, but aren’t quite as powerful and will have a harder time with the more robust ingredients in your pantry/crisper.

Head over to our Home Goods Guide fore even more kitchenware deals and then head over to our roundup of the best new cookbooks out there while you're at it (plus these freebies from Amazon too).

More on the Cuisinart Prep 11 Plus Food Processor:

The Cuisinart Prep 11 Plus 11 Cup Food Processor boasts a revolutionary motor with alternate speeds to ensure perfect mixing every time. Featuring our patent-pending Dough Control technology, this innovative food processor adjusts the speed automatically to ensure proper dough consistency. The Prep 11 Plus also includes rounded housing for easier cleaning and handling, enhanced safety features, and the Supreme Wide Mouth Feed Tube to handle whole fruits and vegetables. Plus, it’s backed by a ten-year warranty, the longest in the industry.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

