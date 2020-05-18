Save $128 on Calphalon’s T10 Tri-Ply Copper 10-Piece Cookware Set, now $115

VIPOutlet via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Calphalon T10 Tri-Ply Copper 10 Piece Cookware Set for $114.92 shipped when you use the code PICK2SAVE at the final stage of checkout. For comparison, Amazon sells this kit for $243 and it’s never gone for less than $200 there. This cookware set includes pots, pans, lids, skillets, and more, giving you everything needed to prepare just about any meal in the kitchen. The exterior copper gives it a gorgeous design and the interior is made from stainless steel, providing enhanced durability. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Prefer cast iron? This 3-pack of cast iron skillets is available for $39 shipped at Amazon. My wife and I recently started cooking with cast iron and absolutely love the flavor and slight challenge it produces, helping us to step up our cooking game.

However, you can upgrade to the name-brand cast iron from Cuisinart with prices starting at $70. Having just spotted this deal, you’ll save up to 46% off at Amazon right now, so be sure to swing by and give it a look.

Calphalon T10 Cookware Set features:

Copper Exterior And Aluminum Inner Core Combine For Superior Conductivity And Precise Cooking Control

Non-Reactive Stainless Steel Interior Offers The Reflective Cooking Surface Many Chefs Prefer;It’S Brushed To Maintain Its Like New Appearance Through Years Of Daily Use

Brushed Copper Exterior Complements Both Traditional And Contemporary Decor

