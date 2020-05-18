Save $128 on Calphalon’s T10 Tri-Ply Copper 10-Piece Cookware Set, now $115

- May. 18th 2020 4:18 pm ET

Get this deal
$245 $115
0

VIPOutlet via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Calphalon T10 Tri-Ply Copper 10 Piece Cookware Set for $114.92 shipped when you use the code PICK2SAVE at the final stage of checkout. For comparison, Amazon sells this kit for $243 and it’s never gone for less than $200 there. This cookware set includes pots, pans, lids, skillets, and more, giving you everything needed to prepare just about any meal in the kitchen. The exterior copper gives it a gorgeous design and the interior is made from stainless steel, providing enhanced durability. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Prefer cast iron? This 3-pack of cast iron skillets is available for $39 shipped at Amazon. My wife and I recently started cooking with cast iron and absolutely love the flavor and slight challenge it produces, helping us to step up our cooking game.

However, you can upgrade to the name-brand cast iron from Cuisinart with prices starting at $70. Having just spotted this deal, you’ll save up to 46% off at Amazon right now, so be sure to swing by and give it a look.

Calphalon T10 Cookware Set features:

  • Copper Exterior And Aluminum Inner Core Combine For Superior Conductivity And Precise Cooking Control
  • Non-Reactive Stainless Steel Interior Offers The Reflective Cooking Surface Many Chefs Prefer;It’S Brushed To Maintain Its Like New Appearance Through Years Of Daily Use
  • Brushed Copper Exterior Complements Both Traditional And Contemporary Decor

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$245 $115
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Calphalon

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide