Become Star-Lord with this electronic helmet at $50, today only (Reg. $130)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, GameStop is offering the Marvel Legends Series Guardians of the Galaxy Star-Lord Electric Helmet for $49.99 shipped. For comparison, third-parties at Amazon have it on pre-order at $130 right now. Saving up to $80, this is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re a fan of Marvel, specifically Guardians of the Galaxy, then this helmet is a must-have in your collection. Modeled after Star-Lord, you’ll be able to wear this helmet during your next Marvel binge, bringing you deeper into the MCU than ever before. Plus, it’s a collectible that’ll be a conversation starter on your shelf, as all your friends will want to know where you got it. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’ve yet to watch Guardians of the Galaxy, well, it’s time to change that. You can rent the movie for just $3 at Amazon, and you’ll have 48-hours to finish it after you begin.

Speaking of Marvel, be sure to check out this comic sale that we spotted earlier today. The deals start at just $1, and you’ll save 67% from the regular prices.

Marvel Star-Lord Helmet features:

1:1 full-scale premium role play Star-Lord Electronic Helmet from the Marvel Legends Series

2 LED light-up eyes and electronic sound effects

Adjustable to fit most head sizes

Built-in speakers and music detection with Bluetooth wireless technology

