To start off the week, ComiXology is taking up to 67% off a selection of Marvel What If? digital graphic novels priced from under $1. For those unfamiliar, this series of comics explores alternate timelines in the Marvel universe and has even been named as one of Disney+’s upcoming shows. One standout is on What If? Infinity at $2.99. Normally $9, today’s offer is good for a $6 discount and matches our previous mention from October for the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy of the novel. Any fan of the Marvel universe surely knows how the events of Infinity War and Endgame come to a close. This novel throws everything you know out the window and details five different endings to the epic storyline. Head below for additional top picks from the What If? sale and even more.

Other notable Marvel What If? discounts:

On top of today’s Marvel What If sale, don’t forget that you can still save up to 67% on over 700 Daredevil graphic novels from $1. And if that isn’t enough, we’re seeing a batch of DC comics and more at up to 77% off, as well.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get 2-months for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Marvel What If? Infinity synopsis:

One incredible event, infinite possibilities! Prepare to discover five ways INFINITY could have led to a very different fate for the Marvel Universe. Imagine if Thanos had joined the Avengers in their war with the Builders. Or if Black Bolt had seized the opportunity for the Inhumans to rule Earth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!