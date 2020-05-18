Tidy up the garage with extension cord and air hose reels from $37, today only

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Extension Cord and Air Hose Reels with prices from $37 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. One of our favorites is the Reelworks Mini Heavy Duty Metal Retractable Extension Cord Reel at $36.99, which goes for $50 at Amazon. This reel attaches to your ceiling and plugs into a power outlet up there. it’s 30-feet long and the end has a 3-outlet connector, which is perfect for powering multiple tools at once when working on DIY projects. Plus, when you’re done, it all just rolls right back up into the reel, ready to be used on your next project. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Ditch the automatic roll-up and ceiling-mounted design to save some cash. Woods has a 25-foot Extension Cord Roll at Amazon for $22 Prime shipped. It has four plugs on the end of it, giving you one more than today’s lead deal. However, when you’re done using it, this model has to be manually rolled up and stored, unlike the Reelworks model above.

Further expand your DIY capabilities with the RIDGID NXT Wet/Dry Shop-Vac. It’s down to $80 right now, which saves you $55 from its regular going rate.

Reelworks Retractable Extension Cord features:

THE GREAT CIRCLE UPPER HAND – Partner with us & join millions who are using our cutting edge equipment & technology to empower their everyday lives.

THE PRODUCT – This Cord Reel is a 16 Gauge 3-wire core 30′ ft. SJTW cord, fully enclosed spring system in a steel housing, utilizing a Triple Tap Connector (w/ a LED Indicator), rated at 10A 125VAC 1250W

SAFETY – Our reels are designed in making the home/workplace safe by keeping cords up & out of harm’s way with our automatic rewind guide system & a Adjustable Cord Stopper for added protection.

