Tackle heavy-duty messes with a RIDGID NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vac at $80 (Reg. $135)

Home Depot is now offering the RIDGID 5.0-Peak HP NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum for $79.97 shipped. Regularly $135, today’s offer is more than 40% or $55 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Ideal for messy clean-ups and in the workshop, this model features a 12-gallon drum, comfort grip drum carry handles, a top carry handle, built-in accessory storage, and swivel casters for simple mobility. It comes complete with a series of notable accessories as well including the OSHA + HEPA filtration kit, a 7-foot hose, a pair of extension wands, wet nozzle, car attachments, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Home Depot customers. More details below.

Now, if you ‘re just looking for a small vac you can take out to the driveway to clean the car out and the like, there are more affordable options. Something like the Armor All 2.5-Gallon Wet/Dry Utility Shop Vacuum at $49 is both less expensive and mobile. While it’s not quite as strong, for simple car detailing and the like it’s much easier to lug around and includes just about all of the accessories you’ll need to get going. The 4+ star rating from nearly 7,000 Amazon customers is nice too.

Home Depot has been on fire lately with loads of wide-ranging sales on tools, lawn essentials, smart home gear and more.

More on the RIDGID 5.0-Peak HP NXT Wet/Dry Vac:

The RIDGID 12 Gal. NXT wet dry vac was built for pros ready to take their projects to the next level. Its redesigned scroll technology gives the RIDGID NXT vac a 19% increase performance. With more power, enhanced durability and an advanced design specifically engineered for the pro user, this high-performance vac is part of the most powerful line of wet dry vacs RIDGID has ever made. At 5.0 peak HP, this vac delivers the power required for tough cleanups. Its redesigned scroll technology gives this RIDGID NXT vac an increase in power, suction and lift.

